Melodies of grief: What I learnt about myself by playing the kalimba

I’ve always been a quiet person. I never had the easiest time with words or people. The skies were the only ones who knew my stories.

I often thought that those who could express themselves without words were lucky.

I longed to be able to do that. To find an instrument that could convey my feelings. Something that could carry a melody, but was easy to hide. I wanted a way to enjoy playing music without bothering other people.

That’s when I first learned about the kalimba.

The kalimba is a modern interpretation of an African instrument, traditional to the Shona people of Zimbabwe. It consists of a wooden board attached to staggered metal tines. You hold it in your hands and pluck at the prongs with your fingers and thumbs.

I thought it was perfect for me – small, unassuming, with a soft, pleasant sound.

What I didn’t expect was my emotional reaction to playing it.

The first song I learned was the American country standard ‘You Are My Sunshine’. My friends and I thought it was a pretty, if simple, song.

But, when I got to the part where the singer says, “I dreamed I held you in my arms, but when I woke, dear, I was mistaken,” I felt tears welling up.