Aurthohin's comeback bridges the past and future of Bangladesh's band scene

In 2021, when Sumon, aka Bassbaba, beat cancer and started plucking the strings again after a long break, it was a big deal for the band scene in Bangladesh.

From the ABC generation through D-Rockstar, to the younger lo-fi generation, fans of all ages were ecstatic to see Bassbaba work his magic and shed tears as they heard the magic of Epitaph. Whether you find a connection to Odvut Shei Cheleti or peace in Nikrishto, Aurthohin’s recent concerts have covered the entire spectrum of emotion.

The band music scene has seen both short-lived comets and long-lasting stars for the past 20 to 30 years. But only a few bands came, saw, conquered, and then continued their trajectory to earn the status of everlasting legends for the present and the future. Aurthohin is one of them.

Few others have possessed that same resilience and longevity. Some bands, like Road 31, have disappeared after a few promising songs. Others, like Vibe, have a single sparkling album. Their songs still circulate in people's playlists, sombre reminders of potential unrealised. And there are a few that are so underappreciated – like Aftermath and Karnival - that many would not believe that they have been putting out fantastic music for over a decade.