Motorcyclist dies after collision with covered van in Barishal

A motorcyclist has died after a covered van hit his two-wheeler in Barishal.

Another man riding pillion was injured in the incident that occurred outside the RAB-8 head office in the city’s Rupatali early on Thursday, said Kotwali Model Police Station chief Arichul Haque.

The dead man has been identified as Md Riaz Uddin Sumon, 45, a resident of the city’s New Bhatikhana Road.

The injured, Md Bellal, is receiving treatment at Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal.