    Motorcyclist dies after collision with covered van in Barishal

    The crash occurs outside the RAB-8 head office in the city’s Rupatali

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2024, 07:28 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 07:28 AM

    A motorcyclist has died after a covered van hit his two-wheeler in Barishal.

    Another man riding pillion was injured in the incident that occurred outside the RAB-8 head office in the city’s Rupatali early on Thursday, said Kotwali Model Police Station chief Arichul Haque.

    The dead man has been identified as Md Riaz Uddin Sumon, 45, a resident of the city’s New Bhatikhana Road.

    The injured, Md Bellal, is receiving treatment at Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal.

    Sumon and Bellal were heading to the Rupatali bus terminal from the city’s Kalijira Bridge on a motorcycle when an oncoming covered van ploughed into the two-wheeler, according to the police.

    They were subsequently rushed to the hospital, where a doctor declared Sumon dead.

    The driver fled with the covered van after the incident, Haque said, adding that Sumon's family has requested authorities to hand over his body without an autopsy.

