    A mix of joy and anxiety as passengers crowd metro rail stations

    Tickets are being dispensed manually as the vending machines are malfunctioning, according to the authorities

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 05:10 AM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 05:10 AM

    Hundreds of eager citizens have lined up at Dhaka’s Agargaon to use the metro rail a day after the service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

    A kilometre-long queue of passengers formed outside the station on Thursday, which stretched past the passport office. Many are waiting to experience the country’s first metro rail service. The crowd mostly comprised young people. Many parents have brought their children along for the experience as well. A smattering of senior citizens was also spotted in the crowd. 

    Imam Abul Bashar arrived from Mohammadpur Beri Badh at 6:30 am. He was still half a kilometre away from the main gate at 9:15 pm. He later decided to sit on the sidewalk due to fatigue.

    Bashar said he planned to go to Tongi’s Cherag Ali. He heard about the metro rail and saw its launch on TV. So, he arrived early in the morning to get a first-hand experience of the service. But the line in front of him seemed to barely advance. He was getting tired but did not want to give up. 

    Businessman Md Ali, a resident of Lalbagh, had arrived at Agargaon with his two children. They came at 6 am and had been standing in line since. But Ali was wary of technical issues affecting the service on its first day. 

    Many people were seen dressed up for the occasion. 

    Meanwhile, bus drivers and their aides found it difficult to attract passengers at Agargaon. 

    Manik, who works for Bhuiyan Paribahan, tried his best to convince those standing in line for the metro rail to board his bus but failed. 

    Some passengers were able to board the train after it arrived at 9:30 am. Many started to scream out of joy as they got on the escalator. 

    Police and security personnel near the main gate were busy maintaining order at the station. They informed passengers that the automated ticket machines inside were out of order. As a result, tickets were being dispensed manually after checking the national IDs of the passengers. So, the whole process was taking a lot of time.

