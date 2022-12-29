A mix of joy and anxiety as passengers crowd metro rail stations

Hundreds of eager citizens have lined up at Dhaka’s Agargaon to use the metro rail a day after the service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A kilometre-long queue of passengers formed outside the station on Thursday, which stretched past the passport office. Many are waiting to experience the country’s first metro rail service. The crowd mostly comprised young people. Many parents have brought their children along for the experience as well. A smattering of senior citizens was also spotted in the crowd.

Imam Abul Bashar arrived from Mohammadpur Beri Badh at 6:30 am. He was still half a kilometre away from the main gate at 9:15 pm. He later decided to sit on the sidewalk due to fatigue.