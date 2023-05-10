    বাংলা

    AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine

    The attack happened in the town's outskirts close to Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months

    Reuters
    Published : 9 May 2023, 07:42 PM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 07:42 PM

    Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old video journalist for Agence France Presse (AFP) in Ukraine, was killed on Tuesday by Grad rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, AFP said on Twitter, citing AFP colleagues who witnessed the incident.

    The attack happened in the town's outskirts close to Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months, AFP added.

    Soldin was with four colleagues, who are all unhurt. They were with Ukrainian soldiers during the attack, AFP said on Twitter.

    "All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones," AFP said.

