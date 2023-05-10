AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine

Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old video journalist for Agence France Presse (AFP) in Ukraine, was killed on Tuesday by Grad rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, in eastern Ukraine, AFP said on Twitter, citing AFP colleagues who witnessed the incident.

The attack happened in the town's outskirts close to Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting in eastern Ukraine for several months, AFP added.