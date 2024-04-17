Bangladesh limits train speeds over fear of tracks bent by extreme heat

Bangladesh Railway has put limits on train speeds in the Eastern Zone over fears that extreme heat may bend tracks and cause accidents.
Mehedi Hasan Tareque, an assistant executive engineer of Bangladesh Railway, said on Tuesday that the limit will be 40 kilometres per hour for passenger trains if the temperature of the lines rise between 48 and 50 degrees Celsius.
It will be 30 kilometres per hour for goods trains.
Up to 46 degrees Celsius is considered tolerable for the lines, according to Tareque. Temperatures above this level may bend the tracks.
Tareque also said they check line temperature every half an hour during heatwaves.
On Tuesday, the line temperature in the Eastern Zone was recorded between the 48-50 degrees level.
The highest temperature in the country on Tuesday was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga.