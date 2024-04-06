More than 150 rescued from floods in eastern Australia

Australian authorities on Saturday said 152 people had been rescued from floodwaters in the eastern state of New South Wales after torrential rains sparked warnings for residents to move to higher ground.

Authorities said 72 rescues were carried out in state capital Sydney, Australia's largest city, where there was dangerous flooding in several low-lying suburbs.

Some 15 emergency evacuation orders were in place statewide, said New South Wales State Emergency Service, which had fielded 4,128 calls for help in the 24 hours to 0500 local time.