Dhaka University Teachers’ Association slams Prothom Alo, without naming it

Dhaka University Teachers’ Association or DUTA has criticised the Prothom Alo for its Independence Day story on price rises, saying it sees an “anti-state conspiracy” in the report that landed the reporter in jail.

Without naming the daily in a statement on Friday, the association said: “We’ve noticed with deep concerns a conspiratorial attempt against the state in the name of publishing news by a daily. The Dhaka University Teachers’ Association condemns such an evil act.”

It said the report used the comment of a labourer in the place of a caption for a child, and the comment ridiculed Bangladesh’s independence.

The association, without naming Ekattor TV, said another media outlet revealed the photographer bribed the child to take the photo by taking advantage of his poverty.

Taking photos of an underaged person without their guardian’s permission is against media ethics, according to the DUTA statement.

“To publish the comment of one person with someone else’s photo and intentionally publishing misleading photos and comments are tantamount to cheating with the readers. It appears all the rules of journalism were broken intentionally to publish the story.”

The report, published on Mar 26, was described as "anti-state" by Awami League leaders.

“What will we do with independence if there’s no food to fill our stomachs?” a labourer was quoted as saying on the Mar 26 online version of Prothom Alo. He indicated that people sweat over how to secure rice, meat and fish every day.

His comment was reflected in the headlines, but the report used the photo of a child also mentioned in the article. The headline and the image were used to post a card on social media, which stirred considerable controversy. Leaders of the ruling party Awami League said the report contained 'seditious' materials.