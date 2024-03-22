Are Bangladeshi universities equipped for the fight against sexual harassment?

Two and a half years following allegations of sexual harassment, the suspension of Abu Shahed Emon, a teacher at the film and television department of Jagannath University, raises doubts about the effectiveness of the university’s anti-sexual harassment cell.

While complaints filed in five universities across Bangladesh over two years have not gone unresolved, concerns linger about the prolonged duration before decisions are reached, casting doubt on the adequacy of administrative action. Certain cases also remain unresolved.

The absence of a specific law addressing sexual harassment in the country complicates matters.

Currently, the only recourse has been a High Court order from May 14, 2009, following a writ petition in 2008. This order mandates the formation of a five-member committee in every educational institution and workplace to address sexual harassment primarily targeting women.

However, over a decade and a half later, despite the presence of anti-sexual harassment cells in most higher educational institutions, the intended objectives have not been realised.

The High Court has called for separate legislation on the matter, a call that has remained unanswered for 15 years.

According to the policy, actions are to be taken within a maximum of 120 working days, yet no action had been taken against teacher Emon in two and a half years.

Emon was finally suspended from his post as lecturer on Thursday after the accusation came to light following the suicide of a female student at the university who was also a victim of sexual harassment.

A survey of 200 university students found that nine out of ten sexual harassment incidents go unreported due to a lack of confidence in the complaint process. Similar findings were reported in a survey by an international organisation.

Furthermore, there have been cases where the privacy of the victim was breached during the complaint process, leading to further harassment.

The protesting students at Jagannath University are demanding a new sexual harassment prevention committee directly supervised by Vice-Chancellor Sadeka Halim to tackle the problem. They believe the current committee, influenced by the syndicate and proctorial body, is not a safe place to report complaints. Additionally, there are doubts about whether the actions taken against teachers are sufficient.

Occasionally, people are fired from their jobs, but usually, they face consequences like delayed promotions, being removed from a course, being placed on compulsory leave, or similar measures.

Even if someone is fired, legal action isn't always pursued, despite it being an option, according to the policy.

Fauzia Moslem, the president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, told bdnews24.com that there is no acceptable punishment for sexual harassment in universities.

“Simply not promoting a teacher for three years, cancelling their increment, or removing them from classes for two years does not constitute adequate punishment. Without exemplary punishment, people will not be deterred. The crucial issue here is the lack of fair trials."

When asked about the appropriate punishment, she said, "The directives from the High Court in 2009 regarding punishment for sexual harassment are not being followed in universities."

“However, guidelines already exist for appropriate punishment for any crime. If these guidelines are deemed insufficient, we can create laws to address this. Legislation should specify the appropriate punishment for each crime."

She added, "In my opinion, if allegations against a teacher are proven, they should be immediately dismissed from their teaching position. Likewise, if a student is found guilty, they should be expelled for life."