48 HOURS: Tokyo street eats with Shake Shack's Randy Garutti

Randy Garutti knows street food: He has been Shake Shack's chief executive officer since its inception as a hot dog cart in New York’s Madison Square Park.

But when Garutti visits Tokyo, which boasts seven of the country's 13 Shake Shack locations, he makes sure to sample all aspects of traditional Japanese cuisine.

The following interview with Garutti, who plans to retire in 2024, is edited and condensed.

WHERE I GO FIRST

My favorite place to start my trip is going immediately to Tonki (1 Chome-1-2 Shimomeguro) in Meguro – a multi-generational restaurant specializing in tonkatsu (fried pork cutlets).

It’s kind of like going to Katz’s Deli (for pastrami) when you’re in New York: the simple dedication to one amazing product is a hallmark of Japanese food, and Tonki is such a pleasure.

WHERE I STAY

Tokyo hotels are notoriously expensive and small, so no matter where you want to stay, it’s always a struggle. The Marriott in Shinagawa (4 Chome-7-36 Kitashinagawa) provides the best value for a large hotel and business setting.

It’s not the most convenient location for central Tokyo, but it’s close enough and a quick Tokyo Metro ride gets you where you need to go.

BEST PLACE FOR TEAM MEETINGS

Most people would say the large hotels. But I prefer to find a small coffee shop or, in good weather, a great park like Gaien (1-1 Kasumigaokamachi) or near the Emperor’s Palace. Do it outside.

WORTHWHILE TOURIST TRAP

Bill’s for pancakes. Crazy lines, but years of hype make it a fun experience (2-6-12 Okura House 12F, Ginza).