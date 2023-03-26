    বাংলা

    Chinese firm invents lockdown-inspired kissing machine for remote lovers

    MUA is not the first remote kissing device, Malaysia's Imagineering Institute made a similar gadget called the "Kissinger" in 2016

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2023, 07:26 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2023, 07:26 AM

    A Chinese start-up inspired by lockdown isolation has invented a long-distance kissing machine that transmits users' kiss data collected through motion sensors hidden in silicon lips, which simultaneously move when replaying kisses received.

    The MUA - named after the sound people commonly make when blowing a kiss - also captures and replays sound and warms up slightly during kissing, making the experience more authentic, said Beijing-based Siweifushe.

    Users can even download kissing data submitted via an accompanying app by other users.

    The idea was borne out of China's frequent, lengthy and widespread lockdown measures during the three-year COVID-19 pandemic that, at their most severe, saw authorities forbid residents to leave their apartments for months on end.

    "I was in a relationship back then, but I couldn't meet my girlfriend due to lockdowns," said inventor Zhao Jianbo.

    Then a student at the Beijing Film Academy, he focused his graduate project on the lack of physical intimacy in video calls. He later set up Siweifushe which released MUA, its first product, on Jan. 22 priced around 260 yuan ($38).

    In the two weeks after its release, the firm sold over 3,000 kissing machines and received about 20,000 orders, he said.

    The MUA resembles a mobile stand with realistic pursed lips protruding from the front. To use it, lovers must download an app onto their smartphones and pair their kissing machines, which they plug into the phone charging port. They activate the device using the app, then when they kiss it, it kisses back.

    The device is available in several colours though with the same unisex lips. It has received mixed reviews, with some users saying it was intriguing whereas others said it made them feel uncomfortable. Among the top complaints was its lack of tongue.

    Some commentators on social media site Weibo also expressed concern that the device could be used for online erotic content, which is strictly regulated in China.

    Zhao said his company complies with regulations, but that "there's little we can do as for how people use the device."

    MUA is not the first remote kissing device. Researchers at Tokyo's University of Electro-Communications invented a "kiss transmission machine" in 2011, and Malaysia's Imagineering Institute made a similar gadget called the "Kissinger" in 2016.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Tencent logo is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, Nov 23, 2020.
    Tencent scraps plans for VR hardware
    Difficulties in achieving quick profitability and the large investment needed to produce competitive products created hardships for the world's largest video game publisher
    Member of the Politburo Li Qiang casts his vote during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 10 March 2023.
    Li Qiang becomes China's premier
    Li Qiang takes office amid rising tensions with the West and as many global companies diversify supply chains to hedge their China exposure
    Cleaning workers avoid the sun on a street, as more than a dozen major Chinese cities recorded record high temperatures for this time of year this week, with central China's Wuhan and Zhengzhou recording more than 10 degrees celsius higher temperatures than normal for early March, in Shanghai, China, Mar 9, 2023.
    Parts of China sees record-breaking temperatures
    Over a dozen Chinese cities recorded record high temperatures this week, with Wuhan and Zhengzhou more than 10C higher than normal for early March
    Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 2, 2023.
    Battle for Bakhmut rages 'round the clock'
    Russian forces have been attacking Bakhmut for months, sometimes in waves and the site has become one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain