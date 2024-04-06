Turkey's woof express takes disabled dogs on a daily ride

"This is how the idea for the train came up: my father is also paralysed and disabled. We felt the need to take him out (by car) and make him walk," Ozgunlu said.

"Then, I said our kids (the dogs) do not see anything, they must want this too because the ones who are disabled are more traumatised, they feel a different intensity of emotions."

She said the shelter houses 560 dogs rescued from the streets, including 300 who have suffered physically.