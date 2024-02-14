Scabs, axes and heartache: Zagreb museum champions lost love for Valentines Day

"It's not the objects, but the stories that are intriguing and inspiring and emotional," said museum co-founder Drazen Grubisic.

"For me this is a museum about love. We just may have a different view on love when it's over."

A Croatian war veteran donated a prosthetic leg as a memory of his affair with a defence ministry worker he met during his treatment. The leg outlasted the relationship.

A Turkish woman donated a wedding dress she never wore because her husband-to-be passed away a month before the ceremony.