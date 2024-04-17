    বাংলা

    Dior looks to Marlene Dietrich in New York fall show

    Nodding to the actress’s personal style, designer Chiuri dressed models in white shirts, sometimes with ties, pleated trousers and black blazers

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2024, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 06:14 AM

    French fashion house Christian Dior unveiled a fall line inspired by actress Marlene Dietrich at a catwalk show in New York on Monday evening.

    Nodding to Dietrich's personal style, Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dressed models in white shirts, sometimes with ties, pleated trousers and black blazers.

    Belted or cowl-neck dresses looked to 1940s silhouettes while some frocks sparkled with beading.

    There were also nods to New York, with prints of the Statue of Liberty featuring on some designs. Others were adorned with depictions of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where Dior is based.

    Chiuri worked with artist Claire Fontaine on designing the show space, with pairs of illuminated hands adorning the catwalk's backdrop.

    "These hands represent positively and in an empowering way the female sex and they are the hands of the seamstresses, of the creators, myself, of Maria Grazia and the hands of the women that made this project possible," Fontaine said in an interview.

    Among the celebrities attending the show were actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Williams, Naomi Watts, Rosamund Pike and Charlize Theron.

