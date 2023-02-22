    বাংলা

    Hello holds follow-up workshop on child journalism in Rangpur

    The workshop included interactive sessions on the ethical guidelines, and standard procedures for writing articles and reports on concurrent issues.

    Published : 22 Feb 2023, 01:07 PM
    Hello, the first bilingual online news website dedicated to child journalism organised a follow-up workshop in Rangpur on Feb 20, 2023.

    The participants of the workshop, which was held in collaboration with UNICEF and bdnews24.com at the IGS Auditorium last Monday, were aged between 12 and 17.

    The workshop included interactive sessions on the ethical guidelines, and standard procedures for writing articles and news reports on concurrent issues.

    Child journos present at the follow-up workshop were also briefed on the techniques for producing audio visual reports - conducting interviews, gathering and compiling footage, and using voiceovers.

    Rezaul Islam Milon, the president of Rangpur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was the chief guest of the inaugural segment of the workshop.

    Seraful Hossain Himel, the chairman of International Grammar School, Aminul Islam, the school's principal, and Habibur Rahman, the administrative officer, were also present as special guests.

    "Children are the future leaders of our nation. All of you have to be aware of issues related to child rights, child marriage, child labour, climate change and education," said Rezaul Islam Milon, while praising the children for their participation in the child journalism workshop.

    As many as 20 children took part in the workshop on Oct 27 and 28 in 2022. Ten of them were chosen for the second phase this year, where they gathered experience in reporting and fieldwork.

    Ruhshabah Tabassum Huda, junior sub-editor of Hello's English desk, conducted the follow-up workshop, which was moderated by Aftabuzzaman Hiru, the district supervisor for Hello and a correspondent for bdnews24.com.

