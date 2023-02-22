Hello holds follow-up workshop on child journalism in Rangpur

Hello, the first bilingual online news website dedicated to child journalism organised a follow-up workshop in Rangpur on Feb 20, 2023.

The participants of the workshop, which was held in collaboration with UNICEF and bdnews24.com at the IGS Auditorium last Monday, were aged between 12 and 17.

The workshop included interactive sessions on the ethical guidelines, and standard procedures for writing articles and news reports on concurrent issues.

Child journos present at the follow-up workshop were also briefed on the techniques for producing audio visual reports - conducting interviews, gathering and compiling footage, and using voiceovers.