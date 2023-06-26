Mahin, 15, wants a wheelchair to ‘move around easily’

Mahin Babu, a teenager who sits at the entrance of Rangpur’s Chikli Park every day, wants a wheelchair to move around easily as his disability keeps him from going to school, a fundamental right availed by most children his age.





Every morning, the 15-year-old boy waits for people to visit the park, which is a key attraction in Rangpur, and begs for money. He gets by with the small amount of money he makes throughout the day.





He told Hello, “I wish I had a wheelchair so I could move around easily.”





When asked about his family, Mahin said his father passed away when he was very young. His mother abandoned him and his siblings a few years ago. He now lives in his grandmother’s house with his siblings.





“My grandmother used to work in other people's homes to support our family. But she is old now, so I sit in front of Chikli Park and beg for money. I don’t know what else to do.”