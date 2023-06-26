    বাংলা

    Mahin, 15, wants a wheelchair to ‘move around easily’

    With no parents to support him, Mahin begs people for money only to survive

    Afiea Anjum Raisa
    Published : 25 June 2023, 06:33 PM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 06:33 PM

    Mahin Babu, a teenager who sits at the entrance of Rangpur’s Chikli Park every day, wants a wheelchair to move around easily as his disability keeps him from going to school, a fundamental right availed by most children his age.


    Every morning, the 15-year-old boy waits for people to visit the park, which is a key attraction in Rangpur, and begs for money. He gets by with the small amount of money he makes throughout the day.


    He told Hello, “I wish I had a wheelchair so I could move around easily.”


    When asked about his family, Mahin said his father passed away when he was very young. His mother abandoned him and his siblings a few years ago. He now lives in his grandmother’s house with his siblings.


    “My grandmother used to work in other people's homes to support our family. But she is old now, so I sit in front of Chikli Park and beg for money. I don’t know what else to do.”

    Reporter’s age: 15 | Rangpur

    Disability
    children
    Rangpur
    Hello
    RELATED STORIES
    Govt suspends UP chairman after arrest over journalist killing
    Govt suspends UP chairman after arrest over journalist killing
    He has been asked to explain why he would not be removed from his position permanently
    Journalist murder: UP Chairman Babu placed on 5-day remand
    UP Chairman Babu remanded for 5 days
    He is named as a key suspect in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim in Jamalpur
    Farzana and her brother, Hasan selling flowers and begging on the streets of Dhanmondi
    Why must these tiny shoulders carry the weight of entire families?
    Thousands of children in Bangladesh work multiple jobs to support their families. But is the money they earn spent on their well-being, their development and their future? Or is it spent supporting th ...
    New-look Ramna Park comes alive with birds, squirrels and joggers
    Ramna Park wears a new look after revamp
    The park now bustles with the sound of children playing, people chattering and birds chirping

    Opinion

    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps