Eid celebrations continue despite fears of flood

Muslims in the villages of Kurigram are enjoying the Eid festivities despite worries of flooding.
Last week, rising sea levels inundated the district's low-lying areas, causing concern about severe flooding prior to Eid celebrations.
Residents of Brahmaputra Char, Dharla Char, Phander Char, Airmari Char, Bhagwatipur Char and nearby villages waded through the floodwaters to gather at the muddy river banks for Thursday morning's Eid prayers.
Kurigram’s district administrators and private welfare organisations have helped local devotees sacrifice 86 cows in the flooded pastures.
Mohammad Saidul Arif, Kurigram’s deputy commissioner, has stated that the ritualistic sacrifice of animals was performed in the Phander Char and Porar Char areas near the Brahmaputra with the help of the district administration.
In addition, 540 packets of meat were distributed to several families in the area to share the joy of Eid.
Reporter’s age: 16 | Kurigram