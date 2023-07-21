    বাংলা

    Catastrophic natural disasters are becoming normal

    Every time we turn on the television it seems we’re bombarded by multiple calamities inundating our news channels.

    Karima Ferdousi Keka
    Published : 21 July 2023, 01:05 PM
    Extreme heat waves, tornadoes, blizzards, and floods don’t feel like anomalies any more. In fact, every time we turn on the television it seems we’re bombarded by multiple calamities inundating our news channels.


    How has it gotten so bad? Even after the repeated warnings by scientists and climate change activists worldwide?


    It is the unfortunate truth that human activity has had a significant impact on the climate change issues we face today.


    Deforestation and the burning of fossil fuel, like oil and coal, have raised the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. This contributes to global warming.

    As the planet heats up, the polar caps and other frozen parts of the world begin to thaw and melt. As sea levels rise quickly, we see more frequent flooding, higher tides, and other major weather events like cyclones and tornadoes.


    Bangladesh, a low-lying country with a southern coast and many, many rivers, is at great risk from climate change and global warming.


    But, if we can significantly reduce the burning of fossil fuels, firewood, and biofuel, I believe we can control the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.


    We must raise public awareness about protecting the environment. It is our duty to limit the impact of catastrophic climate change. If not for the Earth, then at least for ourselves.

    Reporter’s age: 15 | Dhaka

    Bangladesh
    Climate Change
    Floods
    Natural disasters
