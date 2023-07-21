Catastrophic natural disasters are becoming normal

Extreme heat waves, tornadoes, blizzards, and floods don’t feel like anomalies any more. In fact, every time we turn on the television it seems we’re bombarded by multiple calamities inundating our news channels.



How has it gotten so bad? Even after the repeated warnings by scientists and climate change activists worldwide?



It is the unfortunate truth that human activity has had a significant impact on the climate change issues we face today.



Deforestation and the burning of fossil fuel, like oil and coal, have raised the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. This contributes to global warming.