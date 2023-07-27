The Grand Mosque of Bagha: a treasure from the Bengal Sultanate period is falling apart

The walls engraved with ancient Islamic calligraphic inscriptions in Persian and Arabic languages are now covered in detritus that has accumulated over the years.

Although the Bagha Mosque holds great value to the followers of Islam, not much has been done to restore the cracks and buckles of the historically significant structure.

Every day, hundreds of people travel to Bagha Upazila to catch a glimpse of the mosque, which is now an architecturally threatened religious site in desperate need of preservation.