    বাংলা

    The Grand Mosque of Bagha: a treasure from the Bengal Sultanate period is falling apart

    The walls engraved with ancient Islamic calligraphic inscriptions in Persian and Arabic languages are now covered in detritus that has accumulated over the years

    Amrita Mukherjee
    Published : 27 July 2023, 05:32 PM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 05:32 PM

    Located approximately 40 kilometres from Rajshahi City, the Grand Mosque of Bagha is one of the few archaeological treasures of Bangladesh from the Sultanate period.

    Ravaged by time, the mosque was built by Sultan Nasiruddin Nusrat Shah in 1523 AD. The mosque’s magnificent arched ceilings and intricate works of terracotta and fretwork make it one of Bangladesh's most beautiful and ancient religious structures.

    The walls engraved with ancient Islamic calligraphic inscriptions in Persian and Arabic languages are now covered in detritus that has accumulated over the years.

    Although the Bagha Mosque holds great value to the followers of Islam, not much has been done to restore the cracks and buckles of the historically significant structure.

    Every day, hundreds of people travel to Bagha Upazila to catch a glimpse of the mosque, which is now an architecturally threatened religious site in desperate need of preservation.

    Reporter's age: 14 | Bagherhat

    Bangladesh
    Bengal
    Bagha Mosque
    Bagha Masjid
    Archaeological site
    Mosque
    Bagha Upazila
    Rajshahi
    Sultan
    RELATED STORIES
    Virtual scams are luring people in with get-rich-quick schemes. Authorities are reluctant to take responsibility
    Virtual scams ensnare many, but authorities shunt responsibility
    "Even when the BTRC bans the apps, players still access them through VPNs. There are no laws regulating these apps, but one is urgent," RAB says
    Bangladesh likely to swelter in heatwave for another two months, Met Office says
    Heatwave unlikely to relent until September: Met Office
    The air is more humid while the lack of rain has also pushed the mercury up, according to a meteorologist
    Bangladesh asks ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3
    Bangladesh asks ports to hoist cautionary signal No. 3
    All fishing boats and trawlers have been instructed to remain close to the coast
    Five bodies found five days after trawler capsize in Bay
    Five bodies found after Bhola trawler capsize
    Six fishermen have been hospitalised after several days adrift at sea, while two remain missing

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan