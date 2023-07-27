The Grand Mosque of Bagha: a treasure from the Bengal Sultanate period is falling apart

Located approximately 40 kilometres from Rajshahi City, the Grand Mosque of Bagha is one of the few archaeological treasures of Bangladesh from the Sultanate period.
Ravaged by time, the mosque was built by Sultan Nasiruddin Nusrat Shah in 1523 AD. The mosque’s magnificent arched ceilings and intricate works of terracotta and fretwork make it one of Bangladesh's most beautiful and ancient religious structures.
The walls engraved with ancient Islamic calligraphic inscriptions in Persian and Arabic languages are now covered in detritus that has accumulated over the years.
Although the Bagha Mosque holds great value to the followers of Islam, not much has been done to restore the cracks and buckles of the historically significant structure.
Every day, hundreds of people travel to Bagha Upazila to catch a glimpse of the mosque, which is now an architecturally threatened religious site in desperate need of preservation.
Reporter's age: 14 | Bagherhat