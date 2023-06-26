Young mango sellers near Dhaka’s Korail

Back in Sherpur, Momin could easily climb trees and enjoy the fresh mangoes of the season. However, his family was barely getting by because his father was the sole breadwinner with minimum wage.

So, four years ago, Momin came to Dhaka with his family for work.

He now sells seasonal fruits in a makeshift fruit shop with his father. Selling fruits has enabled Momin’s family to afford two meals daily, but not enough to provide for his education.

Despite mango being his favourite fruit, he cannot enjoy it like most kids his age.