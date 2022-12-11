The World Cup has brought the world to Qatar

My family and I moved from Bangladesh to Qatar a year ago. Since then I have started going to school at the Bangladesh MHM School and College. I have a younger brother. His name is Abdullah Manaf. He is only 3 years old, so he doesn’t go to school yet.

I have made many friends in Qatar. My best friend, Ayan, is from an Indian family.

I’ve known for a while that the 2022 FIFA World Cup would be held in Qatar this year. It’s very fun to see the way the streets have been decorated for the event.

The World Cup ground closest to my house is Stadium 974. It takes us about 10-15 minutes to walk there from our home.

My family and I have been going to many places like the Pearl City, Souq Waqif and Corniche to take in all the sights of the World Cup. I plan to go out with my father and friend again soon to see more.

Many people have travelled to Qatar from all over the world to see the tournament. I’m very happy to have met people from all over. Every day I see people wearing jerseys and waving the flags of many different countries.

As my family lives here now, I am supporting Qatar. I also like Brazil and I think they could go all the way this year.

The final of the World Cup will be held on Qatar’s Independence Day. We will be celebrating Independence Day while watching the match.

I was born in Bangladesh. My family is from the Sylhet district. I still miss Bangladesh a lot.

Reporter's Age: 07 | From Doha, the capital of Qatar