5 women who climbed the k2 with Wasfia Nazreen

K2, the second-highest mountain on earth, has only been ascended by 425 people since 1954.

Some 250 metres shorter than Mount Everest, K2 straddles the Pakistan-China border. Difficult weather conditions and sharp vertical slopes make climbing K2 deadly for even the hardiest mountaineers.

More people have been to space than have successfully climbed K2, according to an article by The New York Times.

But this summer, the climbing season was busy and around 20 women reached the top of the mountain in the Karakoram range. Nirmal Purja (Nimsdai) led the Elite Exped team of 12 mountaineers – six of whom were women – to the peak.

The six women on the Elite Exped climb were: