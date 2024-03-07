    বাংলা

    Bolivia's cholita climbers dream of conquering Everest in skirts

    The cholitas say their long experience living at high altitude and carrying heavy weight would help them if they can make it to the Himalayas

    Reuters
    Published : 7 March 2024, 05:03 AM
    Updated : 7 March 2024, 05:03 AM

    Julia Quispe Tincuta remembers the first time she reached the peak of Bolivia's Huayna Potosi mountain, where she and other Aymara Indigenous women had long worked cooking or carrying gear for other climbers to reach base camp.

    "When I arrived at the summit I felt like I was in the air, like being in heaven," the 35-year-old said as she again ascended the 19,974-foot (6,088-meter) mountain with a small group, all wearing traditional "cholita" garb with billowing red skirts and carrying their belongings in colourful blankets.

    "From the mountain I saw the lights of the city of La Paz shining like stars. I thought at that moment that I am never going to stop climbing."

    Spurning modern mountaineering gear, the cholitas climb wearing their layered skirts and cardigans - although they do swap their bowler hats for climbing helmets and add crampons to their shoes.

    They say they have conquered Argentina's Aconcagua, the highest peak in the Americas at 22,838 feet, as well as the Ojos del Salado, the world's highest volcano, on the Chile-Argentina border.

    Now they are training - and looking for financial backing - to climb an even higher peak: Everest.

    "I want to be the first woman in a skirt to reach the top of Everest, because I want to wave our skirts and the flag of Bolivia," said Elena Quispe Tincuta, Julia's sister.

    The cholitas say their long experience living at high altitude and carrying heavy weight would help them if they can make it to the Himalayas.

    Elena said the group felt an affinity with the Sherpas who guide foreign climbers to Everest.

    "I would like to meet the Sherpas and share our stories of the mountains," she said. "I would like to be there, to meet their animals, the yaks. The Sherpas are almost the same as us."

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto's 'Venus of the Rags' which has been reconstructed after the original artwork was destroyed in an arson attack, in Piazza Municipio, Naples, Italy, March 6, 2024.
    'Venus of the Rags' rises from ashes in Naples after arson attack
    The new version has been made of fire-proof material as a precaution
    Barbie turns 65 in a world of vast doll diversity
    Barbie turns 65 in a world of vast doll diversity
    In 2024, as Barbie celebrates her 65th anniversary, the dolls are produced in a diversity of colours, hair textures, body shapes and more
    Copies of "En agosto nos vemos" (Until August), the posthumous book by Colombian author and Nobel Prize winner Gabriel Garcia Marquez, are displayed during its presentation, in Madrid, Spain, March 5, 2024.
    New Garcia Marquez novel launched 10 years after his death
    Before his death in 2014 aged 87, Garcia Marquez said the book was useless and should be "destroyed"
    Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 14, 2016.
    48 HOURS: Tokyo street eats with Shake Shack's Randy Garutti
    Randy Garutti knows street food: He has been Shake Shack's chief executive officer since its inception as a hot dog cart in New York’s Madison Square Park

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality