Bolivia's cholita climbers dream of conquering Everest in skirts

Now they are training - and looking for financial backing - to climb an even higher peak: Everest.

"I want to be the first woman in a skirt to reach the top of Everest, because I want to wave our skirts and the flag of Bolivia," said Elena Quispe Tincuta, Julia's sister.

The cholitas say their long experience living at high altitude and carrying heavy weight would help them if they can make it to the Himalayas.

Elena said the group felt an affinity with the Sherpas who guide foreign climbers to Everest.

"I would like to meet the Sherpas and share our stories of the mountains," she said. "I would like to be there, to meet their animals, the yaks. The Sherpas are almost the same as us."