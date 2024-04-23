India to test MDH, Everest spices for cancer-causing pesticide, source says

On Apr 18, the Singapore Food Agency asked for the recall of 'Everest Fish Curry Masala' due to the presence of the same pesticide.

MDH and Everest Group did not respond to requests for comment on the recalls. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India too did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The CFS collected samples of three of MDH's pre-packaged spice products - 'Madras Curry Powder', 'Sambhar Masala Powder' and 'Curry Powder' - and Everest Group's 'Fish Curry Masala' for testing under its routine food surveillance programme when it detected the presence of the pesticide, the CFS had said.

It instructed the concerned vendors in the city of Tsim Sha Tsui to stop selling those products and remove them from their shelves.

"According to the CFS's instructions, the distributors/importers concerned have initiated recalls on the affected products," a spokesperson for the CFS said.

In June 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration had recalled two of Everest's spice mixes after they tested positive for Salmonella.