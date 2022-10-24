Milon Chisim: the woman entrepreneur who elevates others

But the story of Milon Chisim hangs out like an oasis in a desert. For, it’s one of bringing about real changes, of the refusal to play second fiddle to men, only to prove the adage that the ‘hands that rock the cradle can rule the world’.

Born and raised in the village of Askipara in Mymensingh’s Haluaghat, Chisim is proud of her Garo roots. Not only is she a well-known figure in her own community, but she also is an inspiration for the women of mainstream society.

She was recently awarded the MGI Bagh Bangla Aparajita Award 2022 for her remarkable contribution as a representative of the poor and ethnic minorities of Bangladesh. Her work has helped preserve long-lost traditional artifacts which add great value to the nation’s cultural history and heritage.

When asked about her struggles on the road to success, she told Hello: ‘‘It wasn’t an easy journey to begin with.’’