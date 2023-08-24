In Patuakhali, trees come alive with mesmerising birdsong

For 15 years, people living in a house located in Pajrabhanga village of Barguna’s Taltali Upazila have been enthralled by echoes of enchanting melodies surrounding their home.

This melodious tapestry, woven from the calls of different breeds of birds nesting in their trees, delivers an auditory masterpiece each day.

Besides hosting a variety of storks, the trees also shelter hundreds of starlings and cormorants.