    বাংলা

    In Patuakhali, trees come alive with mesmerising birdsong

    Visitors, many of whom have developed a passion for bird-watching, are captivated by the lilting calls of the winged beauty

    Muntasir Tasrip
    Published : 24 August 2023, 03:34 PM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 03:34 PM

    For 15 years, people living in a house located in Pajrabhanga village of Barguna’s Taltali Upazila have been enthralled by echoes of enchanting melodies surrounding their home.

    This melodious tapestry, woven from the calls of different breeds of birds nesting in their trees, delivers an auditory masterpiece each day.

    Besides hosting a variety of storks, the trees also shelter hundreds of starlings and cormorants.

    This avian concert has not gone unnoticed to strangers. Visitors, many of whom have developed a passion for bird-watching, are captivated by the lilting calls of the winged beauty.

    And the homeowners? They are aware that no one is to harm these migratory birds that have found their homes in these trees.

    They take pride in ensuring the well-being of these feathered friends, fostering a bond that seems as deep as family ties.

    Reporter’s age: 16 | Patuakhali

