Shaheed Noor Hossain, a beacon of democracy in Bangladesh

Shaheed Noor Hossain, the burning symbol of Bangladesh’s anti-dictatorship crusade, was shot dead by the police during the protests against military strongman Hussein Muhammad Ershad on Nov 10, 1987.



Noor Hossain embodied the spirit of resistance as he took to the streets of Dhaka, with the words “Gonotantra Mukti Pak, Swairachar Nipat Jak” (Down with autocracy, may democracy prevail) inscribed on his chest and back.



The 26-year-old was joined by numerous others in protesting against the autocratic rule of General Ershad at the capital’s ‘Zero Point’, where the police responded with tear gas and gunfire to disperse the demonstrators.