    Shaheed Noor Hossain, a beacon of democracy in Bangladesh

    Masudul ZarifMasudul Zarif
    Published : 10 Nov 2023, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2023, 06:18 AM

    Shaheed Noor Hossain, the burning symbol of Bangladesh’s anti-dictatorship crusade, was shot dead by the police during the protests against military strongman Hussein Muhammad Ershad on Nov 10, 1987.

    Noor Hossain embodied the spirit of resistance as he took to the streets of Dhaka, with the words “Gonotantra Mukti Pak, Swairachar Nipat Jak” (Down with autocracy, may democracy prevail) inscribed on his chest and back.


    The 26-year-old was joined by numerous others in protesting against the autocratic rule of General Ershad at the capital’s ‘Zero Point’, where the police responded with tear gas and gunfire to disperse the demonstrators.

    The anti-dictatorship movement gained momentum with the sacrifice of Noor Hossain and many others.

    Ershad's government eventually fell on Dec 6, 1990, amid continued bloodshed in the course of that movement.
     
    Since then, Nov 10 has been observed as Shaheed Noor Hossain Day, and the site of the historic protests, Zero Point, has been renamed Noor Hossain Chattar.

    Reporter's Age: 15 | District: Jamalpur

