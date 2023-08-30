    বাংলা

    Young Tamim spends his free time gardening

    After finishing his studies, the 12-year-old whiles away the hours working on growing fruit and flowering plants

    Maisha Anjum Arifa
    Published : 30 August 2023, 02:54 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 02:54 PM

    Mohammad Tamim, a twelve-year-old from Khulna, has taken up gardening as a hobby and spends much of his free time surveying the raised flower beds in his garden.

    He has planted a number of fruit, flower and other trees with the help of his older brother.

    “I have grown the garden bit by bit with my brother’s help. Now my entire family helps me take care of the plants,” the seventh grader told Hello.

    “I planted the flower saplings first and then moved on to sowing other varieties of plants. I water them every day.”

    Tamim spends all his free time in the garden taking care of the plants after finishing his studies. He believes gardening is an excellent way to spend time and hopes to grow his garden further by adding more plants in the coming days.

    Reporter’s age: 14 | Khulna

    Gardening
