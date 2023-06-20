Sufia Kamal: Pioneering voice for women's empowerment and literary excellence

Her literary career blossomed and developed almost from the outset, immediately placing her among the greats of 20th-century Bengali literature. Her first poem was published in the leading Bengali literary journal of the time, where the works of prominent contemporary figures and influences like national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and Begum Rokeya were published. Her first anthology of poems included a foreword written by Nazrul on top of attracting acclaim from the likes of Rabindranath Tagore.





Kamal's contributions were widely recognised, and she received numerous prestigious awards nationally and internationally. Among her accolades, she was honoured with the Ekushey Padak, the highest civilian award in Bangladesh. Furthermore, in 1999, Kamal was posthumously awarded the United Nations UNESCO Award for her outstanding contribution to the promotion of literacy and culture and became the first woman to be honoured with a state funeral upon her death.