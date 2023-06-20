    বাংলা

    Sufia Kamal: Pioneering voice for women's empowerment and literary excellence

    Dedicating her life to the freedom of women, she stretched her influence beyond literary quarters to become a figure of inspiration across generations

    Raiyan Zoaher Shoummo
    Published : 20 June 2023, 09:38 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 09:38 AM

    Jun 20, 2023 marks the 112th natal day of Sufia Kamal, poet, writer, and a shaper of women’s emancipation in Bangladesh. She left an indelible mark on the country’s literary and social landscape. Her tireless efforts in advocating for women's rights and her profound literary contributions continue to inspire generations to this day; the remarkable lasting impact and influence of her work cements her as a giant in Bangladesh's culture, history and social discourse.


    Born in 1911, Kamal dedicated her life to challenging social norms and advocating for gender equality through her influential poetry and activism. Her literary works explored themes of love, feminism, and social justice, eloquently expressing the struggles and aspirations of women in a patriarchal society. Kamal's verses became a powerful medium for voicing women's resilience and right to self-expression, challenging axioms which prevailed.

    Kamal's commitment to social progress stretched beyond her literary achievements.


    She played a pivotal role in the women's movement in Bangladesh. She co-founded the Bangladesh Mohila Parishad (Bangladesh Women's Council), a leading organisation advocating for women's rights, serving as its first president until her death. Kamal fought for equal opportunities and rights for women in education, employment, and politics, championing their empowerment at every turn.


    Notably, Kamal's impact on Bangladesh's cultural and political landscape cannot be overstated. She was an integral figure in the Bengali Language Movement of 1952, which aimed to establish Bengali as the official language of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The movement's success led to the recognition of Bengali as one of the official languages of Pakistan in 1956. The language movement as a whole would later catalyse national identity and independence.

    Her literary career blossomed and developed almost from the outset, immediately placing her among the greats of 20th-century Bengali literature. Her first poem was published in the leading Bengali literary journal of the time, where the works of prominent contemporary figures and influences like national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam and Begum Rokeya were published. Her first anthology of poems included a foreword written by Nazrul on top of attracting acclaim from the likes of Rabindranath Tagore.  


    Kamal's contributions were widely recognised, and she received numerous prestigious awards nationally and internationally. Among her accolades, she was honoured with the Ekushey Padak, the highest civilian award in Bangladesh. Furthermore, in 1999, Kamal was posthumously awarded the United Nations UNESCO Award for her outstanding contribution to the promotion of literacy and culture and became the first woman to be honoured with a state funeral upon her death.

    Beyond the accolades, Sufia Kamal's true legacy lies in her ability to inspire and empower women across generations. Her writings continue to resonate, confronting societal norms stacked against her and encouraging women to find their voices and assert their rights. Kamal's unwavering commitment to social progress and her courageous stance in adversity makes her a beacon of hope and a symbol of resilience.


    Sufia Kamal's life and work have had a profound and lasting impact on Bangladeshi society. Her contributions will forever be cherished as she continues to inspire individuals to dispute the status quo, advocate for gender equality, and strive for a more inclusive society.

    Reporter's age: 17 | Dhaka

    Bangladesh
    History
    Feminism
    Poet
    Sufia Kamal
    Women empowerment
    Ekushey Padak
    Literary figure
    gender eqaulity
