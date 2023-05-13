Mujib's Bangladesh Food Fest: Exploring the treasures of Bangladeshi taste

Recently, I got the opportunity to explore endless mountains of traditional Bangladeshi cuisine at the 'Taste of Bangladesh' food festival. Organised by the Bangladesh Tourism Board and conceptualised by Spellbound, the event was held at Banani's Kamal Ataturk Field from May 4-6.

The goal was to showcase the richness of traditional Bangladeshi cuisine and honour the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who the event was named after.

Signature dishes from districts across Bangladesh were on display at the event. There were over 40 food stalls from famous eateries like Hajir Biryani, Boba Biriyani, Bismillah Kabab, Beauty Lacchi, Dhakai Bakarkhani, Satkhira's Sandesh, Khulna's Chui Jhal, Brahmanbaria's Chhanamukhi, Chittagong's Mezban, Raza Chaa, and Cuisine of the Hill Tracts, as well as stalls by famous local restaurants like Sylhet's Pansi and booths from 5-star hotels such as the Hotel Intercontinental and the Pan Pacific Sonargaon.

It was overwhelming for someone like me, who grew up on chicken curry three times a day. Not only was I mesmerised by the vast palette of tastes, but I also grew familiar with the rich food culture of our country. Over the three days of the festival, I developed something of an obsession, delving into the history and legacy of the delicious dishes that tantalised my taste buds.

I hope chronicling my journey here will inspire my friends and others of my generation to take a chance and explore our traditional local cuisine.