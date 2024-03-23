Outgoing BSMMU VC's aides 'assaulted' amid protests over 'recruitment graft'

The aides of Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed, the outgoing vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), have reportedly been assaulted amid protests against a controversial hiring spree at the end of his tenure.

On Saturday, members of the pro-Awami League doctors' group, Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (Swachip), gathered outside the VC's office, accusing Sharfuddin of accepting bribes for job placements at the university. Both university officials and nurses participated in the demonstrations.

During the protest, Sharfuddin's personal assistant Dr Russel Ahmed was allegedly slapped and driven out of the VC's office, while another one of his aides was removed from the university's super specialised wing.

Addressing the incidents, Vice-Chancellor Sharfuddin said, “I've been informed about some people being attacked. I plan to discuss this with law enforcement."