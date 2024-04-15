    বাংলা

    Six arrested over assault on doctor at Chattogram hospital after baby’s death

    Doctor Riaz Uddin has been admitted to the ICU of Chattogram

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 15 April 2024, 12:12 PM
    Updated : 15 April 2024, 12:12 PM

    Police have arrested six people, including the main suspect, in a case over the assault on a doctor of a hospital after a baby's death in Chattogram.

    They were sent to the court on Monday after their arrest from different parts of the port city on Sunday night, Panchlaish Police Station Inspector Md Akhtaruzzaman said.

    The doctor, Riaz Uddin, was a consultant at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of a hospital named Medical Centre on OR Nizam Road.

    The 1-year-old baby was admitted to the hospital’s Pediatric ICU with breathing problems on Saturday night, said the hospital’s Manager Yasin Arafat.    

    The baby died after it was transferred to the NICU on Sunday morning. Its father then called relatives and assaulted Riaz. The doctor was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s ICU after the attack.

    Medical Centre authorities then started a case against the father and 20 unidentified suspects.
     

    The Bangladesh Medical Association has issued a statement demanding justice for Riaz and Raktim Das, another doctor who was attacked at Patia General Hospital on Apr 10.

