Six arrested over assault on doctor at Chattogram hospital after baby’s death

The baby died after it was transferred to the NICU on Sunday morning. Its father then called relatives and assaulted Riaz. The doctor was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s ICU after the attack.



Medical Centre authorities then started a case against the father and 20 unidentified suspects.



The Bangladesh Medical Association has issued a statement demanding justice for Riaz and Raktim Das, another doctor who was attacked at Patia General Hospital on Apr 10.