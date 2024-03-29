Nine businesses fined Tk 3.7m over counterfeit baby food, electrical equipment in Dhaka, Keraniganj

A Rapid Action Battalion mobile court has fined nine business organisations Tk 3.7 million in total for stocking and selling counterfeit baby food and electrical equipment, and illegally hoarding rice in Dhaka and Keraniganj.



Executive Magistrate Md Mazharul Islam led the operation for 20 hours to 5am at Shyampur and Sutrapur in the capital and the nearby Upazila on Friday with the help of RAB-10 and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute, the RAB said in a statement.



Super Sign Industries (Electrical) was fined Tk 1 million, Expolink Resources Limited, Tania Cables, Bandhan Electronics Limited, BKK Polymer & Metal Tk 500,000 each, and Babu Store, ERB Cables and AR Consumer Limited Tk 100,000 each.



The mobile court also seized counterfeit electrical cable worth Tk 200,000 during the operation.