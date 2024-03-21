RAB fines 5 companies Tk 3.3 million in Dhaka

A total of five companies have been fined Tk 3.3 million for stockpiling and selling rotten dates and unauthorised counterfeit electric cables in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj and Savar.

RAB Executive Magistrate Md Mazharul Islam imposed the fine after a 13-hour-long mobile court drive in the region from 10am to 11pm on Wednesday, the RAB-10 unit said in a statement.