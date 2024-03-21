RAB fines 5 companies Tk 3.3 million in Dhaka

A total of five companies have been fined Tk 3.3 million for stockpiling and selling rotten dates and unauthorised counterfeit electric cables in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj and Savar.
RAB Executive Magistrate Md Mazharul Islam imposed the fine after a 13-hour-long mobile court drive in the region from 10am to 11pm on Wednesday, the RAB-10 unit said in a statement.
The companies fined in the drive are - Habiba Food Products (Tk 200,000), Saiful Food Products (Tk 300,000), ATR Cables Ltd (TK 300,000), Betco Power Ltd (Tk 500,000) and City Ice and Cold Storage Ltd (Tk 2 million).
“The unscrupulous traders belong to the companies have been manufacturing, storing and selling rotten, outdated and unauthorised dates and raisins and illegal and fake electric cables and transformers for quite some time,” the RAB statement read.