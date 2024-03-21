    বাংলা

    RAB fines 5 companies Tk 3.3 million in Dhaka

    They are fined for stockpiling and selling rotten dates and unauthorised electric cables

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2024, 10:34 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 10:34 AM

    A total of five companies have been fined Tk 3.3 million for stockpiling and selling rotten dates and unauthorised counterfeit electric cables in Dhaka’s South Keraniganj and Savar.

    RAB Executive Magistrate Md Mazharul Islam imposed the fine after a 13-hour-long mobile court drive in the region from 10am to 11pm on Wednesday, the RAB-10 unit said in a statement.

    The companies fined in the drive are - Habiba Food Products (Tk 200,000), Saiful Food Products (Tk 300,000), ATR Cables Ltd (TK 300,000), Betco Power Ltd (Tk 500,000) and City Ice and Cold Storage Ltd (Tk 2 million).

    “The unscrupulous traders belong to the companies have been manufacturing, storing and selling rotten, outdated and unauthorised dates and raisins and illegal and fake electric cables and transformers for quite some time,” the RAB statement read.

    RELATED STORIES
    Polythene waste clogs the Kaliganj canal in Dhaka’s Keraniganj. The polluted water of the canal eventually flows into the Buriganga River.
    March 17, 2024
    News in photos: 17 March
    Counterfeit or forged tag?: Government sugar is sold at Tk 170 after price is set at Tk 140
    ‘Govt sugar’ is sold at Tk 170 after price is set at Tk 140
    A top official says they are unaware of such practices using the government corporation’s brand
    A worker sifts wheat before filling in sacks at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022.
    India's wheat stocks hit 7-year low after record state sale
    Wheat reserves in state stores totalled 9.7 million tons at the start of this month, down from 11.7 million tons in March 2022
    North South University student ‘falls to his death’ at friends’ hostel in Savar
    NSU student ‘falls to his death’ at Savar hostel
    Abir Mashrur Diamond from Bogura resided in the Bashundhara Residential Area of Dhaka

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp