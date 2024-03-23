Trainee doctors threaten strike over pay and perks

The Post Graduate Private Trainee Doctors Association has threatened to go on a strike, demanding that the authorities clear their dues and increase salary.

After a human-chain demonstration next to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Saturday, their representatives met Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The minister assured them of looking into their demands.

The association has asked the authorities to increase the salary of intern doctors to Tk 30,000 and the salary of postgraduate private trainee doctors to Tk 50,000. They also demanded that the due bills of FCPS, resident and non-resident doctors be cleared.

Trainee doctors have been deprived of their allowances for the last nine months, according to the protesters.