Bangladesh HC orders policy to stop spread of thalassemia

The High Court has ordered authorities to form a committee of experts who will be tasked with coming up with a policy to stop the spread of thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder.

It called for a seven-member committee to be assembled within the next 30 days. The committee would be required to submit a draft proposal in six months.

The High Court bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Muhammad Mahbub Ul Islam gave the order after a writ petition hearing on Monday.

The court also issued a rule asking why effective steps would not be taken to stop the spread of the disease and why information about the genetic disorder should not be recorded on marriage certificates.

Secretaries of the cabinet, the PMO, health, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, law, and religious affairs were among eight people asked to respond to the ruling.