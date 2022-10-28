    বাংলা

    EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots

    The cases, mostly non-serious and temporary in nature, have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax

    Natalie GroverReuters
    Published : 28 Oct 2022, 04:52 PM
    Updated : 28 Oct 2022, 04:52 PM

    A European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee on Friday recommended adding heavy menstrual bleeding to the list of side effect of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna, as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

    Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said.

    The cases - which have mostly been non-serious and temporary in nature - have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax, it added.

    The regulator has now concluded that there is at least a "reasonable possibility" that heavy menstrual bleeding is causally associated with these vaccines.

    A Moderna spokesperson said the company was aware of reports linking its vaccine to dysmenorrhoea, or pain associated with menstruation.

    "However, at this point, we have not identified a causal association with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax."

    Pfizer and BioNTech were not immediately available for comment.

    The EMA also said that there was no evidence to suggest that the menstrual disorders experienced by some have any impact on reproduction and fertility.

    The mRNA vaccines do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers or their babies and they are as effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and deaths in pregnant people as they are in non-pregnant people, a review carried out by the EMA’s Emergency Task Force has shown.

    Overall, the totality of data continues to show that the benefits of these vaccines greatly outweigh the risks, the agency reiterated on Friday.

    Menstrual disorders can occur due to a range of reasons, including underlying medical conditions as well as stress and tiredness. Health authorities have highlighted that cases have also been reported following COVID-19 infection.

    RELATED STORIES
    A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the Italian government after it made vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mandatory for people aged 50 years and over, as new cases surge in Rome, Italy, Jan 15, 2022. The sign reads: 'No vaccination obligation'.
    Italy to end ban on unvaccinated health workers
    The country’s new government will also cancel fines imposed on all people aged over 50 who had not gotten vaccinated
    Paxlovid, Pfizer's anti-viral medication to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is displayed in this picture illustration taken in Medford, Massachusetts, US, May 12, 2022.
    US to test Pfizer's Paxlovid for long COVID
    The complex medical condition involves more than 200 symptoms ranging from exhaustion and cognitive impairment to pain, fever and heart palpitations
    Four journalists win PROGGA tobacco control award
    4 journalists win PROGGA tobacco control award
    They are honoured for their role in giving a voice to the campaigners demanding that the government strengthen the tobacco control law
    A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting to update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 6, 2020.
    Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic: WHO
    A report warns that in the near future TB could replace COVID-19 to become the leading cause of death worldwide from a single infectious agent

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher