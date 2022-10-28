EU regulator recommends adding heavy periods to side effects of mRNA COVID shots

Reports of heavy periods - bleeding characterised by increased volume and/or duration that interferes with the quality of life - have been observed during clinical trials, from cases in the real world and in medical literature, the EMA said.

The cases - which have mostly been non-serious and temporary in nature - have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty and Moderna's Spikevax, it added.

The regulator has now concluded that there is at least a "reasonable possibility" that heavy menstrual bleeding is causally associated with these vaccines.

A Moderna spokesperson said the company was aware of reports linking its vaccine to dysmenorrhoea, or pain associated with menstruation.

"However, at this point, we have not identified a causal association with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax."

Pfizer and BioNTech were not immediately available for comment.