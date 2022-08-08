Bangladesh reports 296 COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day

The government has confirmed 296 new COVID-19 cases in the latest daily count, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,007,631.
The death toll from the disease climbed by three in the 24 hours to Monday to 29,307, according to the government data.
As many as 5,929 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.99 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 200 infections.
Another 638 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,948,665.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.06 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.
Globally, over 584.68 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.41 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.