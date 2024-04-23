Bangladesh issues health advices to avoid heatstroke, diseases amid extreme heat

The Directorate General of Health Services has issued a set of advice to avoid the risks of heatstroke and summer diseases amid a heatwave scorching Bangladesh.
In a notice on Tuesday, the DGHS said people should stay away from excessive heat and take rest in a shed sometimes during work.
It advised people to drink a lot of safe water to prevent dehydration.
But uncovered drinks and food made and sold on the streets should be avoided to prevent Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea and other diseases.
People need to take a bath more than once a day if necessary.
In hot weather, they should choose loose, light coloured and thin clothes.
If a person develops certain symptoms, they must go to or be taken to hospital without any delay.
The symptoms are:
- stop sweating
- nausea
- extreme headache
- decrease in urine volumes
- burning sensation while urinating
- convulsion or seizure
- faintness.
The health advices came as at least seven deaths from suspected heatstroke have been reported in Bangladesh in early summer.
Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the civil surgeons and directors of government hospitals as blazing temperatures continued to affect people’s lives and livelihoods.
He ordered the hospitals to prepare for a possible influx of heat-related ailments that may be triggered by the ongoing heatwave.
“Hot weather brings the risk of heatstroke. We’ve made guidelines for hospitals to manage these patients,” Sen said.
Schools and colleges have been closed while many universities have switched to online classes to save the students from life-threatening temperatures.
The heatwave has eased at some places, but spread to more parts of the country. Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the mercury is likely to rise again and there is little chance of heavy rain or other forms of relief from the heat in the last week of April.