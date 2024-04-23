    বাংলা

    Bangladesh issues health advices to avoid heatstroke, diseases amid extreme heat

    At least seven people have died from suspected heatstroke in the country

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2024, 01:40 PM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 01:40 PM

    The Directorate General of Health Services has issued a set of advice to avoid the risks of heatstroke and summer diseases amid a heatwave scorching Bangladesh.

    In a notice on Tuesday, the DGHS said people should stay away from excessive heat and take rest in a shed sometimes during work.

    It advised people to drink a lot of safe water to prevent dehydration.

    But uncovered drinks and food made and sold on the streets should be avoided to prevent Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea and other diseases.

    People need to take a bath more than once a day if necessary.

    In hot weather, they should choose loose, light coloured and thin clothes.

    If a person develops certain symptoms, they must go to or be taken to hospital without any delay.

    The symptoms are:

    - stop sweating

    - nausea

    - extreme headache

    - decrease in urine volumes

    - burning sensation while urinating

    - convulsion or seizure

    - faintness.

    The health advices came as at least seven deaths from suspected heatstroke have been reported in Bangladesh in early summer.

    Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen on Sunday held a virtual meeting with the civil surgeons and directors of government hospitals as blazing temperatures continued to affect people’s lives and livelihoods.

    He ordered the hospitals to prepare for a possible influx of heat-related ailments that may be triggered by the ongoing heatwave.

    “Hot weather brings the risk of heatstroke. We’ve made guidelines for hospitals to manage these patients,” Sen said.

    Schools and colleges have been closed while many universities have switched to online classes to save the students from life-threatening temperatures.

    The heatwave has eased at some places, but spread to more parts of the country. Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the mercury is likely to rise again and there is little chance of heavy rain or other forms of relief from the heat in the last week of April.

    RELATED STORIES
    Little relief expected from baking heat in April, forecast says
    Scorching heat to persist throughout April: forecast
    There is little chance of heavy rain or an easing of the heat this month, says meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir
    As heatwave sweeps Bangladesh, how hot is too hot?
    How hot is too hot?
    Bangladesh has already seen five deaths from ‘heatstroke’ at the start of the summer
    Dhaka University, Jagannath University switch to online classes amid heat health risks
    DU, JNU switch to online classes amid heatwave
    Classes will continue online at Dhaka University until further notice
    bdnews24.com rings in Bangla New Year 1431 with lively hangout, festive food
    bdnews24.com rings in 1431 with lively hangouts
    Dressed mostly in crisp ethnic wear, guests are greeted with Bengali gourmet

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps