Bangladesh issues health advices to avoid heatstroke, diseases amid extreme heat

The Directorate General of Health Services has issued a set of advice to avoid the risks of heatstroke and summer diseases amid a heatwave scorching Bangladesh.

In a notice on Tuesday, the DGHS said people should stay away from excessive heat and take rest in a shed sometimes during work.

It advised people to drink a lot of safe water to prevent dehydration.

But uncovered drinks and food made and sold on the streets should be avoided to prevent Hepatitis A and E, diarrhoea and other diseases.

People need to take a bath more than once a day if necessary.