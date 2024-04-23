Private hospitals stop admission, tests in Chattogram after two doctors assaulted

The private hospitals in Chattogram have stopped admitting new patients while the diagnostic centres refrained from conducting tests in protest against recent assaults on two doctors.
Patients suffered on Tuesday after the 24-hour protest began at 6am following an announcement by Bangladesh Medical Association's Chattogram unit.
BMA said they launched the programme after a meeting with Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Private Medical Facility Association, Bangladesh Association of Paediatricians and other organisations of physicians on Apr 17.
Riaz Uddin, a consultant at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of a hospital named Medical Centre on OR Nizam Road was admitted to the ICU of Chattogram Medical College Hospital after being attacked by the family of a baby who died at the private facility on Apr 14.
BMA had earlier issued statements demanding justice for Riaz and Raktim Das, another doctor who was attacked at Patia General Hospital on Apr 10. The doctors also staged a two-hour strike on Apr 20.
Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, general secretary of BMA’s Chattogram chapter, said police had arrested six people over the attack on Riaz, but they were released on bail, while no arrest has been made over the attack in Patia.
He demanded arrest of all the people involved in the attacks.
Yasin Arafat, manager of the Medical Centre, said they stopped admitting new patients, but their own doctors continued treating the inpatients.
No consultant saw patients in the private hospitals and their chambers on Tuesday, officials said.
Bikash Kanti Nath, a patient from Chandanaish, said he needed some tests on the doctor’s advice, but the Epic Diagnostic Centre and Popular Diagnostic Centre near Chattogram Medical College Hospital were closed.
“I had thought they would only stop admitting patients and continue tests,” he said.
Brig Gen Shamim Ahsan, director of CMCH, said the government hospital continued its services, but the pressure of outpatients seeking treatment and tests mounted with the private facilities closed.