    বাংলা

    Private hospitals stop admission, tests in Chattogram after two doctors assaulted

    Doctors demand arrest of those involved in recent attacks on two physicians in the district

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2024, 04:23 PM
    Updated : 23 April 2024, 04:23 PM

    The private hospitals in Chattogram have stopped admitting new patients while the diagnostic centres refrained from conducting tests in protest against recent assaults on two doctors.

    Patients suffered on Tuesday after the 24-hour protest began at 6am following an announcement by Bangladesh Medical Association's Chattogram unit.

    BMA said they launched the programme after a meeting with Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad, Private Medical Facility Association, Bangladesh Association of Paediatricians and other organisations of physicians on Apr 17.

    Riaz Uddin, a consultant at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of a hospital named Medical Centre on OR Nizam Road was admitted to the ICU of Chattogram Medical College Hospital after being attacked by the family of a baby who died at the private facility on Apr 14.

    BMA had earlier issued statements demanding justice for Riaz and Raktim Das, another doctor who was attacked at Patia General Hospital on Apr 10. The doctors also staged a two-hour strike on Apr 20.

    Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, general secretary of BMA’s Chattogram chapter, said police had arrested six people over the attack on Riaz, but they were released on bail, while no arrest has been made over the attack in Patia.

    He demanded arrest of all the people involved in the attacks.

    Yasin Arafat, manager of the Medical Centre, said they stopped admitting new patients, but their own doctors continued treating the inpatients.

    No consultant saw patients in the private hospitals and their chambers on Tuesday, officials said.

    Bikash Kanti Nath, a patient from Chandanaish, said he needed some tests on the doctor’s advice, but the Epic Diagnostic Centre and Popular Diagnostic Centre near Chattogram Medical College Hospital were closed.

    “I had thought they would only stop admitting patients and continue tests,” he said.

    Brig Gen Shamim Ahsan, director of CMCH, said the government hospital continued its services, but the pressure of outpatients seeking treatment and tests mounted with the private facilities closed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Family attacks doctor after child dies in Chattogram hospital
    Family attacks doctor after child dies in hospital
    The doctor’s injuries were severe enough that he had to be admitted to the ICU
    Son mourns dentist killed in Chattogram youth gang attack
    Son mourns dentist killed by youth gang
    The father went to save his son from the attack by the gang of unruly youths
    Muslims greet each other with a warm embrace following Eid prayers at Chattogram’s Jamiatul Falah Mosque on Thursday, Apr 11, 2024.
    April 11, 2024
    News in photos: 11 April
    Clinical Sri Lanka sweep Test series against Bangladesh
    Sri Lanka sweep Test series against Bangladesh
    Chasing 511 runs for an improbable victory, Bangladesh were all out for 318

    Opinion

    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?
    Rajib Das
    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps