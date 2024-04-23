Private hospitals stop admission, tests in Chattogram after two doctors assaulted

Riaz Uddin, a consultant at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of a hospital named Medical Centre on OR Nizam Road was admitted to the ICU of Chattogram Medical College Hospital after being attacked by the family of a baby who died at the private facility on Apr 14.



BMA had earlier issued statements demanding justice for Riaz and Raktim Das, another doctor who was attacked at Patia General Hospital on Apr 10. The doctors also staged a two-hour strike on Apr 20.



Faisal Iqbal Chowdhury, general secretary of BMA’s Chattogram chapter, said police had arrested six people over the attack on Riaz, but they were released on bail, while no arrest has been made over the attack in Patia.



He demanded arrest of all the people involved in the attacks.