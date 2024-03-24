Bangladesh trainee doctors, interns go on strike over pay

The Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association and Intern Doctors Council have launched a strike across Bangladesh over demands that the authorities raise their salaries and clear back pay.

After their demonstration in Dhaka on Saturday, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the government would look into their demands in a meeting on Sunday.

The health minister failed to specify a date for the settlement of the issues they raised after Sunday’s meeting, forcing them to call the industrial action, said Jabir Hossain, president of the trainee doctors association.

“The minister said he would raise the issues with the upper level of the government, and that he would try to solve the problem by discussing it with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. But he could not specify any date. We later decided to stop performing our duties,” Jabir said.