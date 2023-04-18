AstraZeneca confident new COVID antibody protects against known variants

Laboratory studies show the antibody, called AZD3152, neutralizes all known variants of COVID-19 and AstraZeneca has support from regulators to make the treatment available by the end of this year, Iskra Reic said in an interview on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca plans, pending more positive data and regulatory approval, to make the antibody available by the end of 2023.

These types of therapies are most needed for people with compromised immune systems, either because of underlying conditions or because they are undergoing immune suppressing treatments. They account for nearly 2% of the global population.