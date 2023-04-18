    বাংলা

    AstraZeneca confident new COVID antibody protects against known variants

    The British drugmaker plans to make the antibody available by the end of 2023

    Maggie FickReuters
    Published : 18 April 2023, 03:10 PM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 03:10 PM

    AstraZeneca is confident that its new version of COVID-19 antibody treatment could protect immunocompromised patients against all known virus variants, its vaccines head said.

    Laboratory studies show the antibody, called AZD3152, neutralizes all known variants of COVID-19 and AstraZeneca has support from regulators to make the treatment available by the end of this year, Iskra Reic said in an interview on Tuesday.

    AstraZeneca plans, pending more positive data and regulatory approval, to make the antibody available by the end of 2023.

    These types of therapies are most needed for people with compromised immune systems, either because of underlying conditions or because they are undergoing immune suppressing treatments. They account for nearly 2% of the global population.

    In January, the US health regulator withdrew its emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca's original COVID-19 antibody cocktail Evusheld, as new dominant variants made it obsolete.

    The US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision resonated with concerns raised by Europe's health regulator.

    AstraZeneca's AZD3152, it new COVID-19 antibody, was acquired through a $157 million deal last year with British biotech start-up RQ Bio.

    The British drugmaker will likely make future investments like its current partnerships with RQ Bio but did not have any deals to announce, said Reic, a longtime AstraZeneca executive who has led the company's vaccines and immune therapies unit since it was formed in late 2021, during the pandemic.

    Last year, the unit made $4.8 billion in revenues. However, demand for COVID-19 vaccines have dramatically declined with competition from mRNA vaccines and given many countries already have an oversupply of COVID-19 shots.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Girona - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Apr 10, 2023 Girona's Santiago Bueno with teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS
    Below par Barcelona held to 0-0 draw by Girona in LaLiga
    Barca came closest to scoring but Ronald Araujo’s shot in the first half did not completely cross the goalline before Girona goalkeeper clawed it clear
    LaLiga - Getafe v FC Barcelona - Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Getafe, Spain - April 16, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    Barca held to another goalless draw
    Barca, who were held by visitors Girona last weekend, still have a healthy lead over second-placed Real Madrid
    Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 5, 2023 Real Madrid's KarimBenzema celebrates scoring their fourth goal to complete his hat-trick REUTERS
    Benzema hat-trick sends Real into Copa final
    Real Madrid thrash arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion
    Medical staff from Vall d'Hebron University Hospital conducts a robotic lung operation only with the use of endoscopy, in Barcelona, Spain in this picture taken April 3, 2023 and released on Apr 17, 2023.
    Spanish hospital deploys four-armed robot in lung transplant
    The pioneering procedure was performed on a 65-year-old man who required a lung transplant due to pulmonary fibrosis

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan