Dengue turns severe as patients lose platelets fast

Shamsul Mia, a resident of Mohakhali in Dhaka, brought his son to the DNCC Hospital in Mohakhali when he caught a fever. Shamsul did not know the platelet count in his son’s blood had dropped so far.

“He had fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. On Tuesday I took him to a doctor nearby who asked to do a blood test. It was then on Wednesday we found his platelets had dropped to 22,000. We admitted him to the hospital immediately. The next day his blood report showed platelets dropping further to 10,000. The doctors asked us to arrange a blood transfusion for him.”

Abdullah Al Mamun, a dengue patient admitted to the DNCC Hospital, said he was suffering from a fever for six days. His doctor asked for a blood test when he visited him on Monday, and the test result on Tuesday showed his platelets dropped down to 23,000.

”Doctors in the hospital where I had my medical test done asked me to get admitted as soon as possible. Later I came here [DNCC Hospital]. On Wednesday, my platelets dropped further to 6,000. I'm taking the medicines my doctor prescribed. They haven’t talked to me about a blood transfusion yet.”

Ahmed Hossain from Shonir Akhra and his wife were admitted to Khidmah Hospital in Khilgaon after they were diagnosed with dengue.

Ahmed’s blood report showed his platelets stood at 140,000 on Sunday, said his daughter Nurunnahar. Then on Monday, it dipped to 68,000 and to 40,000 on Tuesday.

“Father was vomiting and felt suffocated. He had head and body aches, and said he was feeling very unwell.”

Md Nazrul Islam, a college student in Dhaka, had a platelet count of 18,000 when he was admitted to the Khidmah Hospital on Sunday after contracting dengue.