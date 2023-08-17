Uzbekistan says contaminated Indian cough syrup was on market due to bribery

Distributors of a contaminated Indian cough syrup that killed 65 children in Uzbekistan paid local officials a bribe of $33,000 to skip mandatory testing, Uzbek state prosecutors alleged during a trial on Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation put 21 people on trial - 20 of whom are Uzbeks and one Indian - over the deaths last week, making public for the first time a much higher death toll than previously reported.

Three of the defendants (an Indian and two Uzbekistan nationals) are executives of Quramax Medical, a company that sold medicines produced by India’s Marion Biotech, in Uzbekistan.