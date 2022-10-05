Shaken by heatwaves, US clinics get tips on staying cool

The day a patient collapsed out in the parking lot, nurse practitioner Alexis Hodges realised she needed a plan to deal with the extreme heat that has overwhelmed US community health clinics from the East Coast to California this summer.

Hodges, who works in North Carolina, said about half of the patients she saw in July had heat-related conditions, as soaring temperatures in much of the United States fuelled policymakers' concern about the health impacts of climate change.

For her mainly low-income patients, who are either uninsured or underinsured, the cost is one of the biggest worries of a health emergency, Hodges said.

"It's a financial worry ... Patients will beg you not to send them to the hospital," said Hodges, sitting in her office at the Community Care Clinic of Dare - one of a handful of US clinics taking part in a pilot programme to train them, and their patients, to cope with extreme heat.

The man who collapsed, a diabetes patient with high blood pressure, was probably charged at least some of the $1,000 bill for an ambulance ride to the hospital, Hodges said, adding that simple steps like drinking enough water could avert such emergencies.