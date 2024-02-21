    বাংলা

    More than half the world faces high measles risk: WHO

    Measles cases have been increasing across most regions mainly due to missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 years

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 06:36 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 06:36 PM

    More than half the world's countries will be at high or very high risk of measles outbreaks by the end of the year unless urgent preventative measures are taken, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday.

    Measles cases have been increasing across most regions mainly due to missed vaccinations during the COVID-19 years when health systems were overwhelmed and fell behind on routine vaccinations for preventable diseases.

    "What we are worried about is this year, 2024, we've got these big gaps in our immunisation programmes and if we don't fill them really quickly with the vaccine, measles will just jump into that gap," the WHO's Natasha Crowcroft, a Senior Technical Adviser on Measles and Rubella, told a Geneva press briefing.

    "We can see, from data that's produced with WHO data by the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), that more than half of all the countries in the world are going to be at high or very high risk of outbreaks by the end of this year."

    She called for urgent action to protect children, saying there was a "lack of commitment" by governments given competing issues like economic crises and conflict.

    Measles is a highly contagious, airborne virus that mostly affects children under five years old. It can be prevented by two doses of vaccine and more than 50 million deaths have been averted since 2000, according to the WHO.

    Cases last year were already up 79% to over 300,000, according to WHO data, - thought to represent just a fraction of the total.

    Outbreaks have been reported in all WHO regions with the exception of the Americas although Crowcroft warned that these were to be expected.

    Death rates are higher in poorer countries due to weaker health systems, Crowcroft said, adding that outbreaks and deaths were also a risk for middle and high income countries.

    "We had many measles outbreaks around the world and middle-income countries really suffered. And we're worried that 2024 is going to look like 2019," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Candidates begin writing answers on their SSC exam scripts at Mohammadpur Government High School on Thursday, Feb 15, 2024.
    Over 2 million students sit for SSC exams
    As many as 2,024,192 students from 11 educational boards are sitting for the SSC exams this year at 3,007 centres across Bangladesh.
    Displaced Palestinians who fled their houses due tor Israeli strikes take shelter in a tent camp, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb 13, 2024.
    Assault on Gaza's Rafah would be an 'unfathomable catastrophe': WHO
    The Israeli military offensive would push the enclave's health system closer to the brink of collapse, the agency warns
    Top court upholds admission of 110 students to Gonoshasthaya Medical, fines college
    SC fines Gonoshasthaya Medical, orders admission of 110 students
    The Khulna Gonoshasthaya Hospital and Kidney Foundation have been asked to pay the fines imposed on the medical college
    High Court asks why Labaid shouldn’t pay Tk 10m to patient for ‘wrong treatment’
    HC asks why Labaid won’t pay Tk 10m for ‘wrong treatment’
    Yusuf Majumder Shakil spent Tk 620,000 on the treatment, yet lost both of his kidneys

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps