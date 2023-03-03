    বাংলা

    More than half of the world will be overweight or obese by 2035: report

    Rates of obesity are rising particularly quickly among children and in lower-income countries, the report finds

    Reuters
    Published : 2 March 2023, 06:44 PM
    Updated : 2 March 2023, 06:44 PM

    More than half of the world's population will be overweight or obese by 2035 without significant action, according to a new report.

    The World Obesity Federation's 2023 atlas predicts that 51% of the world, or more than 4 billion people, will be obese or overweight within the next 12 years.

    Rates of obesity are rising particularly quickly among children and in lower-income countries, the report found.

    Describing the data as a "clear warning", Louise Baur, president of the World Obesity Federation, said that policymakers needed to act now to prevent the situation worsening.

    "It is particularly worrying to see obesity rates rising fastest among children and adolescents," she said in a statement.

    "Governments and policymakers around the world need to do all they can to avoid passing health, social and economic costs on to the younger generation."

    The report found that childhood obesity could more than double from 2020 levels, to 208 million boys and 175 million girls by 2035.

    The cost to society is significant as a result of the health conditions linked to being overweight, the federation said: more than $4 trillion annually by 2035, or 3% of global GDP.

    However, the authors said they were not blaming individuals, but calling for a focus on the societal, environmental and biological factors involved in the conditions.

    The report uses body mass index (BMI) for its assessments, a number calculated by dividing a person's weight in kilograms by their height in metres squared. In line with the World Health Organization's guidelines, a BMI score over 25 is overweight and over 30 is obese.

    In 2020, 2.6 billion people fell into these categories, or 38% of the world's population.

    The report also found that almost all of the countries expected to see the greatest increases in obesity in the coming years are low or middle-income countries in Asia and Africa.

    The data will be presented to United Nations policymakers and member states next week.

    RELATED STORIES
    Logo of the Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. company is seen on a board outside their office in New Delhi, India, October 6, 2022.
    Indian court jails 2 Maiden executives for shoddy drugs
    The pharmaceutical company executives have been sentenced to two-and-half years in jail for exporting substandard drugs to Vietnam a decade ago
    Pfizer company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Puurs, Belgium, Dec 2, 2022.
    Pfizer in talks to buy cancer drugmaker Seagen
    Seagen was in advanced talks to be acquired by Merck but the two sides failed to reach an agreement, according to multiple reports
    Children crowd the Kolkata hospitals as adenovirus hits the city
    No caution in Dhaka even as adenovirus runs rampant in Kolkata
    Many children are visiting Dhaka hospitals with symptoms similar to adenovirus, but few hospitals have the ability to test for the disease
    Oxford University Professor Timothy E Walsh, third from left, poses for a photo op with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, fourth from left, at Ganabhaban on Sunday, Feb 26, 2023.
    No more selling of antibiotics without prescription: Hasina
    During a meeting at Ganabhaban, Hasina assured a visiting senior Oxford University professor that efforts by her government are underway to ensure that antibiotics cannot be sold without a prescriptio ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher