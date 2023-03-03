More than half of the world will be overweight or obese by 2035: report

The World Obesity Federation's 2023 atlas predicts that 51% of the world, or more than 4 billion people, will be obese or overweight within the next 12 years.

Rates of obesity are rising particularly quickly among children and in lower-income countries, the report found.

Describing the data as a "clear warning", Louise Baur, president of the World Obesity Federation, said that policymakers needed to act now to prevent the situation worsening.

"It is particularly worrying to see obesity rates rising fastest among children and adolescents," she said in a statement.

"Governments and policymakers around the world need to do all they can to avoid passing health, social and economic costs on to the younger generation."