England speedster Archer targeting T20 World Cup

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will not play Test cricket this year but is targeting the T20 World Cup in June, managing director for England's men's team Rob Key has said.

Archer has remained sidelined since May last year with a nagging elbow injury and is back in Barbados, where he was born, to play club cricket as part of his return to competitive action.

Key said the 29-year-old could return to action in next month's home T20 series against Pakistan.