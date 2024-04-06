    বাংলা

    England speedster Archer targeting T20 World Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2024, 11:05 AM
    Updated : 6 April 2024, 11:05 AM

    England fast bowler Jofra Archer will not play Test cricket this year but is targeting the T20 World Cup in June, managing director for England's men's team Rob Key has said.

    Archer has remained sidelined since May last year with a nagging elbow injury and is back in Barbados, where he was born, to play club cricket as part of his return to competitive action.

    Key said the 29-year-old could return to action in next month's home T20 series against Pakistan.

    "Jofra has been out with Sussex in India for pre-season and bowled quickly out there, bowled really well," Key told Sky Sports on Friday.

    "He has now gone back to the Caribbean where he's going to play a bit of club cricket, all looking to get himself ready for the T20 World Cup.

    "He'll hopefully play in the series against Pakistan, but it's always fingers-crossed at the moment with Jofra."

    England, however, would not rush him back into the rigour of Test cricket, Key said.

    "We're going to take it slower so that we get him back for not just a short period but we get him for a long period.

    "The whole plan with Jofra is he's going to play white-ball cricket this summer and going into the winter."

    "Then hopefully next summer, when we play India and then into the Ashes later that year, we get him back for test cricket."

