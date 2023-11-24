Shortage of saline as diarrhoea patients swarm Faridpur hospital

However, the hospital got only 1,200 bags, he said on Friday, as the demand for IV saline increased across the country amid the worst dengue outbreak.



The diarrhoea patients, mostly women and children, are receiving a single bag of IV saline a day despite the treatment requiring at least three.

Families of the diarrhoea patients are complaining about a shortage of saline supplies in the drug stores also.



They are unable to buy the cholera IV saline even at high costs due to the shortage.

The hospital has bought 500 saline bags from Faridpur Bangabandhu Medical College Hospital as they received no response from the government.

