Directorate issues 10 directives for healthcare facilities after circumcisions gone wrong

Jolted into action in the wake of the death of two boys following circumcision, the government has reminded all private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres that administering anaesthesia outside licensed hospitals and clinics is prohibited.

For surgeries, it is mandatory to have anaesthetists accredited by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a notice that issued 10 directives on Thursday.

It is also required to have a registered physician as a surgeon's assistant for all surgeries performed in hospitals and clinics.