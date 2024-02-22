Directorate issues 10 directives for healthcare facilities after circumcisions gone wrong

Jolted into action in the wake of the death of two boys following circumcision, the government has reminded all private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres that administering anaesthesia outside licensed hospitals and clinics is prohibited.
For surgeries, it is mandatory to have anaesthetists accredited by the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a notice that issued 10 directives on Thursday.
It is also required to have a registered physician as a surgeon's assistant for all surgeries performed in hospitals and clinics.
The other instructions are:
Private clinics and hospitals must permanently display their licence copy at a visible spot near the main entrance.
All private healthcare organisations must appoint a designated information officer or employee responsible for storing and providing organisational information. The officer's photo and mobile number should be prominently displayed.
Organisations with names suggesting diagnostic or hospital services but lacking the appropriate licences cannot offer those services.
Diagnostic centres and pathological laboratories are only permitted to conduct tests within the category specified in their licence. Specialists in pathology, microbiology, biochemistry, and radiology should be appointed accordingly.
Private clinics and hospitals must adhere strictly to the conditions specified in their licence and the number of beds they are authorised to have.
All doctors working in hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres must maintain copies of their professional degree certificates, valid registrations, and appointment letters from the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council.
All private registered or licensed hospitals and clinics must adhere to the 'Labour Room Protocol'.
The operating theatre in registered or licensed hospitals and clinics must comply with the 'Operating Room Code of Conduct'.